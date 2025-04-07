VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 7: ZEISS, the pioneer of science in optics launches its latest innovation in lens coatings - ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV - in India. With ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV, ZEISS extends its lens coating portfolio to the premium-tier segment to offer even greater cleanability, durability and clarity. The coating also features an aesthetically pleasing subtle golden reflex hue for a luxurious look. For eye care professionals, this means new upselling opportunities - and further ways to confidently address consumers' wishes for individualization.

Commenting on the latest addition to the India market, Rohan Paul, Head - Vision Care, ZEISS India, said, "At ZEISS, innovation is at our core, guided by a deep commitment to understanding our customers' needs and enhancing their experience. With the launch of ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV in India, we are setting a new benchmark in premium lens coatings by combining advanced durability, superior clarity, and an elegant golden reflex. This innovation not only enhances visual performance but also meets the evolving aesthetic and functional needs of modern consumers. At ZEISS, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that elevate everyday vision experiences."

Benefits of ZEISS DuraVision Gold at glance:

* As the premium-tier addition to the ZEISS coating portfolio, ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV offers exceptionally clear and hassle-free vision together with better cleanability and upgraded scratch resistance.

* Integrating ZEISS CleanGuard - a new technology that significantly improves oil and water repellence and thus makes lenses stronger against smudge as well as easier and faster to clean.

* Enhanced lens clarity in low-light conditions, and diminished lens yellowness through the lens.

* A coating with golden residual reflectance that complements sophisticated and luxurious looks.

* Offering eye care professionals further sales opportunities - for clear or tinted as well as polarized and photochromic prescription lenses.

A coating designed for improved clear and hassle-free vision

In a worldwide study, ZEISS Vision Care asked participants: What is your number one priority when wearing eyeglasses? What most respondents put first: maintaining clear vision at all times. Despite this response, almost every spectacle wearer knows how quickly lenses can smudge or become dirty over the course of a day - and lenses eventually become irreversibly scratched and damaged. Now, with ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV, ZEISS explicitly addresses consumers' needs with a new coating that better protects spectacle lenses from all kinds of external factors that compromise clear vision: water drops, grease, dust and dirt.

ZEISS CleanGuard: Integration of new three-times faster cleaning technology

With ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV, ZEISS also introduces a new technology with superior oil and water repellence: ZEISS CleanGuard. Compared to previous coatings from ZEISS, ZEISS CleanGuard makes lenses up to 3x faster to clean. So, keeping lenses clean and restoring clear vision quickly becomes easier. The science behind this is a new molecular formula on the lens surface that significantly increases contact angles of water drops and oil-like substances. Additionally, a patented anti-static layer repels dust and dirt. The benefit: smears and smudges on the lenses can be removed much faster and easier - an improvement that 90% of consumers also noticed and appreciated.

Excellent durability and scratch resistance

ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV lenses also come with upgraded durability as they are designed to stay scratch-free for longer. Multiple densely packed metal oxide layers combined with an extra hard coat ensure high-level scratch resistance, giving ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV a notable score of 164 for the Bayer industry standard test for scratch resistance (while a Bayer ratio above 10 is considered to be very high).

For more details on ZEISS DuraVision Gold UV, Please visit ZEISS DuraVision Gold at a glance

About ZEISS Group:

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 10.9 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets.

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 15 percent of its revenue in research and development - this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 46,485 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 30 September 2023). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

Media Contacts:

Kajal Kamal | kajal.kamal@zeiss.com | +91 9582870715

