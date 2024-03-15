VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 15: In the fast-paced world of education, where numbers often take precedence, Ziel Classes emerge tall in distinction. If you are looking for online / offline academic tutorial organisations that provide premium quality education, Ziel is the place to go! Founded by Shina Gupta and Tanmoy Saha, as Ziel Classes joyously celebrates its fifth anniversary, it has not just found its place among the top educational centres, but has also become a symbol of quality education in the country. According to Urban Pro, Ziel Classes ranks among the Top 5 Educational Institutions in India, reflecting its impact and recognition within the education sector.

Also Read | Indian Railways Rakes In Record Revenue of Rs 2.4 Lakh Crore, Crosses 1500 Million Tonnes Freight Loading Mark in Financial Year in 2023-24.

But what makes Ziel unique? This tutorial institute is there for students on a 24*7 basis. Students can communicate with teaching staff at any hour of the day to solve their queries and clear their doubts. Their online notes, regular testing and Live classes further empower students to prepare for examinations comprehensively. Apart from school syllabus, students can also opt for co-curricular and foreign language classes to enhance their knowledge.

This dedication to quality education, coupled with a student-centric approach, has made Ziel Classes a trusted name among parents and students alike. They have been successful in creating toppers with their endless support. One of the proudest moments for Ziel Classes came when one of their students emerged as national topper in ISC. Manya Gupta topped in the ISC exam, all over India with 99.75 per cent. Most of their students scored more than 90% in all the subjects that they had taken academic help. This achievement is a testament to Ziel's dedication to nurturing academic excellence

Also Read | March 2024 Events Calendar: Holy Week, Nowruz and Holi - Full List of Major Festivals & Events in the Third Month of the Year.

These remarkable achievements are not merely a stroke of luck but a result of the organisation's holistic approach towards teaching and learning. By providing top-notch faculty, personalized attention, and innovative teaching methods, Ziel Classes has consistently nurtured brilliance and created success stories.

Apart from CBSE, ICSE, ISC, NIOS and state boards etc, Ziel Classes has broadened its educational reach to include international boards like the IB and the IGCSE and other country specific boards all across the world. The organisation makes sure that students receive individualised classes for their unique needs by closely adhering to the curriculum and instructional strategies of these boards in K12 segment.

The organisation rejects the one-size-fits-all approach, choosing instead to tailor its programs to each student's unique learning style and Focusing on the building of concepts and the basics rather than pushing students to memorise their lessons.

Through online classes, Ziel Classes have made education accessible to a broader audience. Time and distance are no longer a constraint for students who want to avail quality tutorial service. The 1:1 teacher- student ratio foster a more intimate and effective learning environment. This ensures that educators can engage with the student on a personal level, identifying strengths, addressing weaknesses, and tailoring instruction to individual needs. The students also feel confident and comfortable in sharing their weak spots and asking questions this way.

The organisation is poised for even greater accomplishments in the years to come. In- house counselling, customised time tables and 24 x 7 helpline along with a team of dedicated educators, innovative ways, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Ziel classes is well- positioned to continue shaping the future of countless students.

Five years in the industry is not just a celebration of time; it's a celebration of impact, growth, and the lives transformed. Ziel Classes follow the principle of Quality over Quantity! is not just about imparting knowledge but about cultivating an environment where students can excel academically and personally without any fear of any subject. Ziel is shaping the future of countless students, instilling in them the values of excellence, innovation, and a passion for learning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)