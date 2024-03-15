India celebrates a variety of colourful and vibrant festivals throughout the year. Each festival holds its unique significance and customs, which may vary from region to region. Like January and February, March is also a vibrant month, filled with various festivals that reflect the country's cultural diversity and heritage. Major festivals and events, including Maha Shivratri, Holy Week, Nowruz, International Women’s Day, Phulera Dooj, Vernal Equinox, Shaheed Diwas, Choti Holi, Holika Dahan, Holi, Lakshmi Jayanti, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti falls in March this year. These festivals and observances are significant as they often involve spending time with family and friends. A major celestial event is taking place in March - Penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan.

One of the prominent festivals celebrated in March is Holi, the "Festival of Colours." This celebration marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country by smearing each other’s faces with colourful powders and water. People come together and celebrate with music, dance, and delicious sweets. Another significant festival in March is Maha Shivaratri, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this festival, devotees observe fasts and visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees offer prayers and perform rituals throughout the night. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day brings prosperity, good luck and fortune.

If you are looking online for Holi 2024 date, Maha Shivratri 2024 date, Phulera Dooj 2024 date, Vernal Equinox 2024 date, Holika Dahan 2024 date, Holy Week 2024 start and end dates, Good Friday 2024 date, Easter 2024 date, Nowruz 2024 date, and so on - check out the list below to plan for the festive season and avoid last-minute hassle.

Full March 2024 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event
March 01, 2024  Friday Zero Discrimination Day
March 01, 2024  Friday Yashoda Jayanti
March 01, 2024  Friday World Civil Defence Day
March 03, 2024  Sunday World Wildlife Day
March 03, 2024  Sunday Shabari Jayanti
March 04, 2024  Monday Janaki Jayanti
March 05, 2024  Tuesday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 07, 2024  Thursday Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi
March 08, 2024  Friday Maha Shivratri
March 08, 2024  Friday International Women’s Day
March 14, 2024  Thursday Meena Sankranti
March 15, 2024  Friday World Sleep Day
March 16, 2024  Saturday Rohini Vrat
March 20, 2024  Wednesday International Day of Happiness
March 21, 2024  Thursday World Forestry Day
March 21, 2024  Thursday World Poetry Day
March 22, 2024  Friday World Water Day
March 23, 2024  Saturday Shaheed Diwas
March 24, 2024  Sunday Choti Holi
March 25, 2024  Monday Holi
March 25, 2024  Monday Lakshmi Jayanti
March 25, 2024  Monday Penumbral Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan)
March 27, 2024  Wednesday World Theatre Day
March 29, 2024  Friday Good Friday
March 30, 2024  Saturday Rajasthan Day
March 31, 2024  Sunday Easter

March is not only all about Indian festivities but also international events. There are numerous significant days, such as International Women's Day, International Day of Happiness, World Theatre Day, World Poetry Day, and so on.

