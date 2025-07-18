PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18: As the global enterprise landscape undergoes seismic transformation, the 16th edition of the Zinnov Awards 2025 celebrated the organizations and individuals shaping this change from the frontlines -- India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs). 20 trailblazing organizations and leaders honored for scaling innovation, talent, and impact from India to the world.

Now in its 16th year, the Zinnov Awards have become the benchmark of excellence in the GCC ecosystem, spotlighting companies and leaders who are driving tangible global impact. This year's edition saw over 500 nominations from 230+ companies, spanning the Technology, Healthcare, BFSI, Automotive, and Retail sectors. Following a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process, 22 winners across 10 categories were chosen by a distinguished jury of global business and technology leaders.

With over 2,975 GCC units and India contributing USD 65 billion in annual revenues, many of these centers have evolved from support units to fully integrated strategic centers -- owning product charters, building enterprise-grade AI, and creating future-ready talent ecosystems.

"Global Capability Centers are no longer satellites -- they're the core of enterprise transformation. What we're seeing now is not evolution, but reinvention -- GCCs owning end-to-end charters, influencing global decisions, and delivering outcomes that are directly aligned to the CEOs priorities. In this new era of AI, GCCs are not just adopting technology but owning outcomes, and architecting AI at scale. The 2025 Zinnov Award winners are proof that enterprise value today lies not at headquarters, but where capabilities and impact converge," said Nitika Goel, Managing Partner and Chief Marketing Officer, Zinnov.

The 2025 edition also introduced new categories such as Excellence in Talent Development & Employee Engagement, High-Impact Global Roles, and Titans in Tech -- reflecting the expanding ambition and influence of the India GCC ecosystem.

"These winners exemplify the convergence of talent, technology, and trust," Goel added. "Their stories signal a clear message: that India is evolving into becoming the brain trust of the modern enterprise."

Meet the 20 Awardees, 2025

Excellence in Talent Development & Employee Engagement

* Applied Materials India Private Limited

* DBS Tech India

* Epsilon

Excellence in Employer Branding

* Micron Technology Operations India

* Epsilon

Excellence in Customer Centricity

* Clean Harbors India

Aatmanirbhar GCC

* Bonfiglioli Technology Space

* Continental Technical Center India

Technical Role Model (Established)

* Anup Kumar - Stryker Global Technology Center

* Ayan Datta, Sandisk

Technical Role Model (Emerging)

* Dr. Raja Sekhara Reddy D. M. - Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore Pvt. Ltd.

* Dr. Srinivas Soumitri Miriyala - Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore Pvt. Ltd.

Next Generation Women Leaders

* K. Roopa Sheshadri - Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore Pvt. Ltd.

* Priyanka Porwal - SAP Labs India Pvt. Ltd.

High Impact Global Roles

* Ericsson India Private Limited

* Pure Storage

Great Place to Innovate

* Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore Pvt. Ltd.

Champions of Unlocking Center Value

* ER&D

* Micron Technology Operations India

* Lowe's India Private Limited

* Enterprise IT

* FIS

Titans in Tech

* Bosch Global Software Technologies

* JPMorganChase

