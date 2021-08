New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing modern esthetics to life, launched in January 2020, Zion Exhibitions brings exhibitions to life by redefining the exhibition landscape, and creating dynamic opportunities to build and enhance businesses.

Zion Exhibitions is proud of its share of responsibility in the process of economic growth, boosting of businesses and development of the exhibition industry within the country as well as globally.

With a team of experienced professionals with profound industry knowledge and expertise, at its helm. An overarching platform for the latest trends in design and technology in construction, infrastructure, architecture and design.

Zion Exhibitions offers its stakeholders and partners (national and international) a well-researched and professionally planned platform to exhibit their services with particular attention to detail, along with the promise of excellent quality and a professional approach.

It aims to be the most rewarding networking forum for the fraternity. Curated as per industry standards., Zion Exhibitions believes in providing an ideal knowledge and business platform for all participants from across the globe.

Zion exhibitions hosted a Mega Launch in November 2021, followed by an exclusive exhibition in 2022 in New Delhi. The main motto behind the Mega Exhibition is based on architecture, interior design &building materials, is to help revive the economy by syncing the industry with future needs and growth.

Let's Talk - The Webinar Series by Zion Exhibitions

What is Let's talk- The Webinar series, all about?

Zion Exhibition's answer to this question is both simple and effective: Let's talk- The Webinar Series features a concept that emphasizes the essentials - the exchange of ideas & thoughts with experts through live interactive sessions. Let's Talk brings to you a series of six ingenious brainstorming sessions by the most profound professionals of India on "Architecture and Habitats". Each episode of the series, brings together Series Moderator Dr. Sujit Kumar, Founder & Pr. Architect of KlimArt, Bengaluru along with renowned industry professionals, to discuss current and relevant topics in architecture and design.

The first two webinar series saw immense success with massive industry and new architects' participation. The topic for the first webinar of the series was "Development or Propaganda". In contrast, the second webinar of the series, titled "Architecture - Education & The Practice"

For the third episode of the series, Zion Exhibitions has teamed up with two iconic figures of the Indian architecture industry, Ar. Hafeez Contractor and Ar. Karan Grover. This episode was telecasted live on Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:00 hrs onwards.

Ar. Hafeez Contractor, one of the most notable names amongst Indian architects, He initiated the trend of skyscrapers in India. In the initial days after setting up his own firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor was approached by a client to construct a Vastu-friendly building. He said. "I took the same plan and gave it curvilinear edges, and now the Maharaj (guru) was happy," he says. To learn about more such anecdotes as he recounts his journey, experiences and challenges that made him who he is, don't miss this interview series with Ar. Karan Grover in conversation with Ar. Hafeez Contractor, Friday, July 30, 2021, 17:00 hrs onwards.

Ar. Karan Grover, Founding Director of Karan Grover & Associates, is the voice of India's rich culture and heritage, magnificently elaborated through his passion for architecture. Ar. Karan Grover is the first architect to win the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) "Platinum" Award for the greenest building in the world. Speaking about technology and design, he says, "Culture is timeless, and technology is time-bound. If culture is timeless and design is to be rooted into culture, then design is timeless. My vision for the future is all about timeless design. I hope it moulds into an amazing concept."

Gurtej Singh Gill, Managing Director, Zion Exhibitions, elucidates, "The Webinar series is just the beginning. It is the start to associating with the industry and building long lasting relationships. Our vision for the near future is continued investment to further establish Zion Exhibitions as the unrivalled exhibition organizer in diverse segments and provide exhibitors an opportunity to engage with the trade community in a completely new dimension."

"We are trying to combine both imagination and experience through this Webinar Series - Let's Talk. We recognize that our strength is in developing and sustaining partnerships with our clients by continually surpassing their expectations. Our aim is to scale up and develop a talent pool, which can enable change that crosses endless boundaries while benefiting the exhibition industry vastly," says Adarsh Singh, Managing Director of Zion Exhibitions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)