Kottarakkara (Kerala) [India], July 8: Zoho Corporation has inaugurated a new campus in Kottarakkara, Kerala. The company has also acquired Asimov Robotics and partnered with Kerala Startup Mission for its deep tech Product Studio initiative and formed associations with start-ups and organisations for a range of research and development (R&D) collaborations.

Speaking at the event, Finance Minister Balagopal said, "This collaboration with Zoho is a major step forward in building Kerala's local ecosystems. It will lead to IP creation, product R&D, and knowledge development from rural areas. The Kottarakkara campus is a model that could be replicated across the state."The move underscores Zoho's commitment to strengthening its research and development capabilities in robotics and emerging technologies.Founded in 2012, Asimov Robotics specializes in developing robotic solutions tailored to perform hazardous and repetitive tasks across various industries.

Zoho and ManageEngine, has announced the acquisition of Kochi-based deeptech startup Asimov Robotics. The new facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, will initially focus on AI and robotics. Zoho has already been hiring local talent from nearby towns and villages, reinforcing its decentralisation strategy. The company opened its first office in Kottarakkara in 2024.The strategic acquisition aligns with Zoho's broader goal of building cutting-edge technology solutions in India, especially from rural regions.

The centre, located at Neduvathoor in Kottarakkara, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who welcomed the company's decision to establish a major campus outside urban hubs.

The Kottarakkara campus, which has a seating capacity of 250, will initially be dedicated to AI and robotics research.

Zoho Corp. had opened its office in the town in 2024, and has been hiring locally and from neighbouring towns and villages.

For the first three months, the trainees undergo a skill development course, where they can choose what they want to specialise in, with coding in C, C++ and Python being mandatory skills across disciplines. After three months of skill development, the trainees work on a variety of projects for six months and are evaluated based on their problem-solving abilities and initiatives. Those who successfully complete the second stage join Zoho's workforce. So far, 40 employees have been hired through this programme.

Zoho has also partnered with the Kerala Startup Mission to support its Deep Tech Product Studio initiative, furthering its collaboration with emerging startups and innovators in the region.

The official announcement was made during the inauguration of Zoho's Kottarakkara campus, which was presided over by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal. Also present were Zoho US Co-founder Tony Thomas, Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu, Member of Parliament Kodikunnil Suresh, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, and former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath.

