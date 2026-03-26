Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he will be opening the batting with the star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 28. Gaikwad was present at the 'Captains Day' event after attending an all-captain meeting with BCCI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Reacting to a question on the opening pair for the CSK, Ruturaj answered, "Rutu and Sanju", revealing the new batting pair for the IPL 2026. Pat Cummins Targets IPL 2026 Second Half Return For SRH Amid Injury Recovery.

Samson will represent the CSK for the first time after being traded from the Rajasthan Royals, where he played for 11 seasons. Samson was also named Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where India defeated New Zealand in the final to retain the trophy.

The 31-year-old Samson is in fine form after making 321 runs in five innings at an average of above 80 and a strike rate of nearly 200. He has made 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches so far with the help of three tons and 26 half-centuries.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished at the bottom of the points table last season after a paltry start to their campaign. But, they have formed a strong side in the mini-auction and are hopeful for a record sixth title this year. CSK will start their season on March 30 against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati. Lalit Modi Calls Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ After LSG Owner Credits Conception of IPL to Jay Shah.

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 Cr), Rahul Chahar (INR 5.2 Cr), Matt Henry (Rs 2 Cr). (ANI)

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