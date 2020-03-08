Campaign Launched by PM Will Bring out More Women Role Models: Paralympic Player

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Suvarna Raj, International paralympic table tennis player, has said that `#She Inspires Us' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring out more role models in society for women to achieve new feats.She said that efforts made by the Modi government for divyangjans were playing a role in their empowerment. "Work has been done towards accessibility, education and employment. Through the She Inspires Us campaign, people will hear more stories of successful women and there will be more role models in our society," Suvarna Raj told ANI.She was afflicted with polio at the age of two."When a girl gets afflicted with polio, especially in rural areas, she is forced to sit at home as schools and colleges are not accessible," she said and added that the government has taken initiatives for access to quality education.Since the launch of #She Inspires Us campaign on Thursday, the campaign has been receiving a lot of support. Common people and political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories. (ANI)

