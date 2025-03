Mumbai, March 13: After dazzling at the Met Gala last year, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for yet another milestone on the international stage. The 'Raazi' actress has officially confirmed that she will be making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, joining the Indian icons who have graced the red carpet in previous years. During a recent media interaction in Mumbai, Alia shared the exciting news, saying, "I am looking forward to it." Alia Bhatt Celebrates Birthday With Media; Ranbir Kapoor Spills Exciting ‘Brahmastra 2’ Update (Watch Videos).

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025, has long been a celebrated event for Indian stars. Over the years, personalities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor have been regular attendees. Now, Alia is set to add her name to this illustrious list. Alia made a stunning debut at the 2024 Met Gala, where she captivated audiences in a breathtaking Sabyasachi saree. Alia Bhatt Spends Time with Fans at Mumbai Meet-and-greet; Check Pics.

The pastel-hued ensemble, adorned with intricate embellishments and featuring a dramatic 23-foot-long train, paid homage to her Indian heritage while embracing a modern, global aesthetic. The announcement came as Alia celebrated an early birthday with the press ahead of her 32nd birthday on March 15. She was joined by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, as she cut a cake and posed for pictures with the paparazzi.

