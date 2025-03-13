Alia Bhatt is all set to turn 32 on March 15, but the celebrations have already begun. The actress kicked off her birthday festivities early by celebrating with the media. Videos and pictures from the intimate celebration have been making rounds on the internet, showing Alia cutting a two-tiered cake as paparazzi sang the birthday song in the background. The event also came with an exciting surprise as Ranbir Kapoor shared updates on his much-anticipated film with Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part 2. Speaking to the media, Ranbir revealed, “Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time; the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know he is currently working on War 2. Once the film releases he is going to start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It is definitely happening. We haven’t really announced much of it, but we will have interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2.” Brahmastra Part Two - Dev and Part Three Release Dates Announced! Ayan Mukerji Shares Updates on the Next Phase of the Astraverse, Also Teases Mystery Movie That He Will Direct.

Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Celebration

Ranbir Kapoor About ‘Brahmastra 2’

