China Slams US for Travel Warning over Virus: Statement

World. (File Image)

Beijing, Jan 31 (AFP) Beijing on Friday sharply criticised the United States for warning American citizens to avoid China and for urging those already there to leave due to the coronavirus health emergency.

"Certain US officials' words and actions are neither factual nor appropriate," China's foreign affairs ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

"Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill."(AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)