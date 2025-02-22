Cairo, February 22: A cholera outbreak in a Sudanese city killed nearly 60 people and sickened about 1,300 others over the last three days, health authorities said Saturday. The outbreak in the southern city of Kosti was blamed mainly on contaminated drinking water after the city's water plant stopped due to an attack by a notorious paramilitary group, the health ministry said. Pakistan Hit by Deadly Cholera Outbreak As Country Grips with Water Crisis Amid Heat Wave.

The group has been fighting the country's military for about two years. The ministry said in a statement the disease killed 58 people and sickened 1,293 others between Thursday and Saturday.

