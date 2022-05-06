Actor Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Reichard are set to welcome their second child together. The couple, who shares 21-month-old son Bear, broke the pregnancy news on Instagram soon after Sullivan finished filming for the final season of NBC's popular series "This Is Us". This Is Us Season 5 Finale: Fans Are Heartbroken To See Kate’s Wedding Flash-Forward.

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been. With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday alongside a video of his son Bear revealing the baby news. This Is Us Season 6 Trailer: NBC’s Hit Series Is Set for an Emotional Goodbye and We Are Crying Already (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Sullivan (@sullivangrams)

Sullivan and Reichard got married in 2010. "This Is Us" co-stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz congratulated the couple.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)