NBC aired the finale episode of This Is Us Season 5 on May 25 and the last few minutes of it were unexpected AF. Fans of Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) are heartbroken to see the former mostly marrying Phillip (grumpy teacher). The wedding twist at the end of the show has led to fans pour their emotions on Twitter. Check it out.

Haha!

WT(Actual)F!

What the whaaaaat kind of flash forward action was THAT? #ThisIsUs — Julianna (@thisnolalife) May 26, 2021

Indeed!

The Flash-Forward Ruined It!

Wait... Kate and Toby aren’t together anymore??? And she’s marrying the music teacher??? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/F6sMqkMWCL — Devin 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) May 26, 2021

That's Every Fan RN!

Me trying to work through the last 4 minutes of the finale 🤯 #ThisisUs pic.twitter.com/LBro8B8J62 — Booker-Dawson Truther (@secofreal) May 26, 2021

Where is Toby?

Tough, Isn't It?

Me watching the last couple minutes of #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/R5J007vy0H — Lydia Burgess (@LLCoolKat29) May 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)