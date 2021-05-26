NBC aired the finale episode of This Is Us Season 5 on May 25 and the last few minutes of it were unexpected AF. Fans of Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) are heartbroken to see the former mostly marrying Phillip (grumpy teacher). The wedding twist at the end of the show has led to fans pour their emotions on Twitter. Check it out.

Haha!

WT(Actual)F!

Indeed!

The Flash-Forward Ruined It!

That's Every Fan RN!

Where is Toby?

Tough, Isn't It?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)