Combating COVID-19: Navy's MARCOS Commandos Reaches out to Fishermen at Wular Lake

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The MARCOS commandos of Indian Navy reached out to the fishermen community at Wular Lake to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.They also distributed ration among the needy. The MARCOS have been deployed in the Wular lake area for the past many decades for counter-terrorist operations.Armed forces have been very active in fight against COVID-19 and have been deployed to look after all the evacuees from foreign countries.On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved a proposal for the contribution of one-day salary by the employees of Ministry of Defence to the PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)