Complete All Govt Schools Work Under 'nadu-dedu' Program by June-end: Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of the state education department to complete the first phase of 'nadu-dedu' (then and now) works in government schools by June end.Addressing a review meeting on the nadu-dedu program in the school education department here on Saturday, the Chief Minister stated that a major chunk of the tendering process for infrastructure materials has been finalised and the government also saved a large amount through a reverse tendering process. He added that all the previous and current programs shall be completed by June end."As on date, through reverse tenders, Rs 5.07 crore was saved towards the purchase of 72,596 green chalk boards, Rs 4.23 crore were saved during the purchase of 16,334 cup boards," the education department said.The Chief Minister stressed the need to maintain quality in the works taken up as part of the program.The officials shown him the samples of uniforms, belts, bags that would be distributed to students. Three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes, and socks would be given to the students at the beginning of the academic year.The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain the quality of the material that would be given to the students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)