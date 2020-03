New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Congress on Monday postponed its 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' from Ahmedabad to Dandi, scheduled on March 12, due to coronavirus. Congress was scheduled to hold the yatra on 90th anniversary of Dandi March. It was to conclude on April 6. (ANI)

