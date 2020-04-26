Congress/non-BJP Ruled States Trimmed Salaries of Employees, Not Centre: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Congress/non-BJP ruled states have slashed the salaries of their employees and not the Central government. He said that Congress party has not properly read the government's order on freezing of Dearness Allowance (DA) for 1.5 years for the central government employees and alleged that Congress/non-BJP ruled states have ordered deduction/deferment in salaries of their employees."Congress has not read the order properly and they are unfamiliar with the history. It is not we but Congress and the non-BJP ruled states which ordered deduction/deferment in salaries of their employees," Jitendra Singh told ANI."Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh have ordered 50 per cent deferment in salary. Kerala has ordered a deduction of 6-days of salary every month for 5 months. It was Congress government in 1963 and 1974 which issued orders for lock-in, not only for other incomes but also agrarian income," Singh added.Earlier on April 23, the Ministry of Finance announced to freeze the hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for the central government pensioners till July next year.According to the order issued by the ministry, no arrears will be paid for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. (ANI)

