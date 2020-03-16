Consider Returning Home: Jamia Advisory to Students Amid COVID-19 Threat

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia, which had already suspended classes till March-end, issued an advisory on Sunday asking its students to go home due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The varsity The places of large gatherings like hostels, dinning halls, libraries, kitchens are all highly-vulnerable and susceptible to the threat of the deadly COVID-19, according to the advisory.

The university cannot expose its students this threat, it said.

The places of collective gathering like library, mess, canteens are likely to be closed down as precautionary measures, the advisory stated.

It also suggested students to "understand the seriousness of the prevailing circumstances" and for "their own safety", consider returning home. PTI

