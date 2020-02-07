Constitution Parks to Be Built in State Universities in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said parks will be built in all state universities where the Preamble to the Constitution and the fundamental duties of citizens will be put on display.

Mishra said these 'Constitution parks' will help create awareness among the youth.

Competitions based on the Constitution will be held in the universities and a 'university park' will also be built at the Raj Bhawan, he added.

Chairing a meeting of vice-chancellors, the governor said it was necessary to make the youth aware of the Constitution.

He also asked the vice-chancellors to run tree plantation drives, construct rainwater harvesting and ground water recharge structures in universities and make the campus free of polythene.

Senior officials of the Raj Bhawan were also present in the meeting.

