Coronavirus: 11,093 People Screened at Mumbai Airport Till Feb 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): As the coronavirus crisis continues to spread across the world, as many as 11,093 people have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport till February 3.Out of those who were screened, 107 of them belonged to Maharashtra, including 21 who showed symptoms similar to Coronavirus.So far, 20 out of 21 patients have been tested negative for coronavirus in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital and Pune's Naidu hospital - the two dedicated hospitals for suspected patients in the state.In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, suspected patients in several states have been put under observation, including Kerala where nearly 2,421 of them are being monitored.Meanwhile, other states have also been taking precautionary measures to meet any eventuality in view of the swift spread of the virus.The virus originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world.Like the previous two, the third confirmed coronavirus case in India is of a student who came back from Wuhan. All three confirmed coronavirus cases are from Kerala.Meanwhile, China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)