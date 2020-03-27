Coronavirus: Over 480 DIAL Staff Stationed at Delhi Airport for Smooth Operations

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) They are more than 480 in number and are staying at the Delhi airport but in no hurry to leave the place now.

They are the staff of DIAL, the operator of the country's largest airport, who are keeping the aerodrome operational for cargo as well as special flights and air force operations apart from carrying out sanitisation work amid the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

With the 21-day lockdown in force till April 14, as many as 482 staff, including from air side operations and land side management, have been staying at the airport since March 24.

Out of the 482 people, there are 190 personnel on the land side management at the three terminals and the cargo terminal. As many as 70 persons are handling work on the air side, apart from 80 each for cleaning and Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) segment, the official said.

"They are staying at the airport and in a way leading a quarantined life, as they are not going back home to meet their families," the official said.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handled 69.8 million passengers and 1.04 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2019. The airport -- which has three passenger terminals and one cargo terminal -- is operated by a consortium led by GMR group.

In the last few days, many flights have been operated to fly back foreign nationals from India, which has suspended domestic and international flights till April 14. Various flights are also being operated on domestic routes ferrying cargo, including medical equipment.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended all scheduled international commercial passenger services and domestic services till April 14.

Cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the watchdog are permitted to fly.

