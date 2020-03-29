Coronavirus Positive Cases in Delhi Rise to 72

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): With 23 new coronavirus positive cases being reported in the national capital, the total number of COVID-19 cases here has risen to 72, the Delhi government said on Friday.Two deaths have also been reported in the National Capital Territory of Delhi due to the disease while five have been discharged from the hospitals after treatment. 16,317 contacts of the reported cases are under home quarantine as of today.A total of 1024 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. 27 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

