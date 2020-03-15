Coronavirus: UP CM Holds Video-conference with DMs, SPs, Govt Officials

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a video-conference with officials of the state government, district magistrates and superintendents of police at his official residence here on Sunday regarding steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, he said being alert and taking precautions could help control the coronavirus.

Instructions were issued to all the district magistrates to make elaborate preparations for a timely prevention of coronavirus in their respective districts, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Control rooms that would function 24x7 should be established in every district and they should be operational, it added.

The district magistrates have been made the nodal officers in their respective districts for prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Immediate action must be taken in case any misleading information or rumour was spread, the statement said.

Directions were also issued for mass awareness on coronavirus, it added.

The district magistrates, chief medical officers and senior officials must ensure that an isolation ward was set up in every district hospital, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)