COVID-19: 2 New Deaths, 16 Fresh Cases in Punjab Push Tally to 1,980

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection in Punjab, taking the death toll to 37, while 16 fresh cases brought the virus count to 1,980 in the state, officials said on Monday.

A 50-year-old coronavirus positive man died on Monday at Kapurthala civil hospital while a 35 year-old Hoshiarpur man succumbed to the infection on Sunday night, a health official said.

Among fresh cases reported on Monday, six were in Ludhiana; three in Hoshiarpur; two each in Jalandhar and Faridkot; and one each in Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, as per a medical bulletin.

Five of the new cases were foreign returnees, according to the state health department's bulletin.

As many as 181 patients were discharged from different hospitals, taking the total figure of cured people to 1,547, the bulletin said. There are 396 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, it added.

Sixty-two patients recovered from the infection in Tarn Taran, 36 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 26 in Sangrur and 24 in Rupnagar.

Amritsar continued to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 305 cases, followed by 209 in Jalandhar, 155 in Tarn Taran, 150 in Ludhiana, 123 in Gurdaspur, 105 in SBS Nagar, 102 in Mohali, 101 in Patiala, 95 in Hoshiarpur, 88 in Sangrur, 65 in Muktsar, 61 each in Moga and Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar, 56 in Fatehgarh Sahib, , 44 each in Fazilka and Ferozepur, 41 in Bathinda, 32 in Mansa, 33 in Kapurthala, 29 in Pathankot, and 21 in Barnala, it said.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 52,955 samples have been taken so far in the state and 48,813 of them have tested negative while reports of 2,162 are still awaited.

