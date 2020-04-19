Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): The COVID-19 cases stand at 39 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday out of which 11 people have been treated while one person has died.There are 23 active cases in the state while four persons have migrated out of the state. As many as 2,566 tests have been conducted so far, said the State's Health Department.A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

