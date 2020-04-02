COVID-19: Governor Reeves Issues Statewide Stay-at-home Order for Mississippi

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Apr 02 (ANI): Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced a stay-at-home order for Mississippi in order to contain the coronavirus."We are all in danger from coast to coast. As leaders, our top priority is and always will be the safety of our citizens," Reeves said in a press conference announcing the order.The order is set to take effect Friday at 5:00 p.m."This will not be easy for anyone, but we believe it is the right course of action. We know that there are some who still do not have a healthy fear of this virus. They are wrong, and they are risking lives if they do not take this very, very seriously," Reeves said.On Wednesday, Mississippi reported 1,073 confirmed cases of the virus and 22 deaths, The death toll from coronavirus in the United States has reached 4,477, while the number of cases rose to 203,608 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Several states have so far issued stay-in-order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Washington on Monday asked its citizens to stay indoors unless they need to leave for essential activities in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

