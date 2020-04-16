COVID-19: ICC 'exploring All Options' Regarding World Test Championship

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) is 'exploring all options available' to them to complete the World Test Championship amid the coronavirus pandemic."We are continuing planning for ICC events as they are but given the rapidly evolving situation as a prudent and responsible measure we are also undertaking a comprehensive business contingency planning exercise," a source within ICC told ANI."This includes exploring all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic," the source added.The source further added that as of now, no decision has been taken. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and cricket also had to bear the brunt of the deadly virus as several series have been postponed owing to COVID-19. In the ongoing World Test Championship, a total of 71 Test matches will be played across 27 series over two years. The championship began on August 1 last year when Australia faced England in Ashes. The top two teams will then contest in the ICC World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK.Currently, India hold the top spot on the World Test Championship table with 360 points followed by Australia and New Zealand with 296 and 180 points respectively.The second ICC World Test Championship will run from July 2021 to June 2023. (ANI)

