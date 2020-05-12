COVID-19: Maha Minister Reviews Aurangabad Situation

Aurangabad, May 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday held a review meeting with officials of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district which has 653 COVID-19 cases.

Collector Uday Choudhuri said a team of doctors has been set up under the GMCH dean Dr K Yelikar to monitor the situation.

Among the other issues discussed at the meeting were the setting up of a super specialty wing of the Government Medical College and Hospital here, officials said.

While AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded that private labs be allowed to test for coronavirus, BJP's Haribhau Bagade and Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karat demanded stricter implementation of the lockdown.

