COVID-19 Pandemic: Tata AIA Life Offers Additional Rs 5 Lakh Cover at No Cost

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Tata AIA Life Insurance on Friday announced additional Rs 5 lakh cover at no extra premium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemics.

As part of Tata AIA Life's initiative, its individual policyholders will get COVID-19-related additional benefit up to Rs 5 lakh at no additional cost, it said in a release.

Besides, all active agents of Tata AIA Life Insurance along with their spouse and children will be reimbursed up to Rs 25,000 in case of hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

The company said all policyholders of Tata AIA will get an additional benefit equal to the base sum assured or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is lower for valid death claims due to COVID-19.

This benefit is applicable for all valid death claims with date of death on or before June 30. Tata AIA Life Insurance MD & CEO Rishi Srivastava said, "We are all collectively facing a situation like never before. This is an opportunity for each one of us to come forward and serve society."

