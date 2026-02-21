Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr continue their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title as they host Al-Hazem at the Al-Awwal Park. Following a string of dominant performances in February, the Riyadh-based giants are looking to close the gap on league leaders Al-Hilal. For Al-Hazem, currently fighting to move away from the relegation zone, the trip to the capital represents one of their toughest challenges of the season. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 22 February.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh

Time: 12:30 AM IST How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazem Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country.



Al-Nassr enter the fixture in exceptional form, led by the league’s top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward has been instrumental in Al-Nassr’s recent winning streak, supported by the creative output of Sadio Mané and Otávio. Head coach Luis Castro is expected to field a near-full-strength side, though minor rotations may occur given the upcoming AFC Champions League commitments. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Defensively, Aymeric Laporte continues to anchor the backline, providing stability that was occasionally lacking earlier in the season. A victory today would mark Al-Nassr's fifth consecutive league win, keeping the pressure firmly on the top of the table.

Al-Hazem arrive in Riyadh as significant underdogs. The side has struggled for consistency this season, particularly in away fixtures against the Big Four clubs. Manager José Daniel Carreño is likely to employ a defensive low block strategy, aiming to frustrate Al-Nassr's attackers and exploit counter-attacking opportunities through forward Tozé.

Despite their lower league standing, Al-Hazem have occasionally proven resilient, securing draws against higher-ranked opposition. However, keeping a clean sheet against the most prolific attack in the league will require a flawless defensive performance.

