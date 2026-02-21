New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing 'Punjab Bachao Rally' held in Amritsar, said that Punjab is not just a state but the soul of India.

The Chief Minister said this is the sacred land from where the message of 'Sarbat da Bhala' spread across the world from Sri Harmandir Sahib. It is the same place where Jallianwala Bagh still bears testimony to the sacrifices of the freedom struggle. Punjab has given Mother India immortal sons such as Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, and Sukhdev. He said that raising the slogan of 'Punjab Bachao' on such a great land brings pain but strengthens resolve. The Chief Minister said it is time for introspection, whether Punjab's youth are moving towards a secure and confident future, or being pushed into the darkness of drugs and despair. Whether farmers are breathing a sigh of relief or are burdened by debt and uncertain policies. Whether traders are conducting business fearlessly or living under the shadow of extortion and insecurity. Targeting the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments, he said that decades of Congress rule weakened Punjab through corruption and lax administration. The drug problem reached every village, but action remained confined to paperwork. Promises of loan waivers for farmers and employment for youth were made, but the expected results were not seen on the ground. He said that even after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, people's expectations have not been fulfilled. Despite more than four years in office, drugs have not been completely eradicated, nor have large-scale employment opportunities been provided to youth.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Punjab Government issue a white paper detailing how many youth were given permanent employment in recent years and what concrete action has been taken against drug trafficking. The Chief Minister said that in Haryana, Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being provided on 24 crops. Under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated in the budget to provide assistance of Rs 2,100.

In case of crop loss due to natural disasters, full compensation is being given to farmers. He stated that while Rs 1,139 crore was given as compensation during the Congress tenure, the BJP's double-engine government has provided Rs 15,500 crore to farmers. He further informed that under the Ayushman/Chirayu Yojana, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family is being provided in Haryana, benefiting lakhs of beneficiaries. An amount of Rs 4,500 crore has been spent on treatment under this scheme. In Haryana, Rs 3,200 per month is being given as Old Age Samman Allowance pension. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had promised to increase the pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, which has not yet been fulfilled. The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Punjab to give the BJP an opportunity in the 2027 Assembly elections for development, good governance, and security. He expressed confidence that Punjab will play a decisive role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He also assured that once a BJP government is formed, effective control will be imposed on organised crime in Punjab. On this occasion, BJP leader Shwait Malik, programme convener Sahib Singh Muchhal, Raghubir Singh Chhinda, former MLA Bishan Saini, and other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

