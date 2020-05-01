COVID-19: Singapore Reports 932 New Cases, Mostly Foreign Workers; 1 Death

World. (File Image)

Singapore, May 1 (PTI) Singapore on Friday reported 932 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers including Indians residing in dormitories, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 17,101.

A 60-year-old Singaporean man with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19, taking the total fatalities to 16, the Health Ministry said.

Out of the 932 fresh cases, 905 are foreign workers, including Indians residing in dormitories.

Sixteen patients are work permit holders residing outside dormitories, while six are work pass holders. Only five are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

The ministry has identified seven new clusters or the main origins of coronavirus spread.

Separately, authorities said Singapore will build new facilities to house migrant workers who are mildly ill or are no longer infectious.

Health monitoring equipment is also being set up to help these workers keep track of their health, the Manpower Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the inter-agency task force handling the outbreak in dormitories will designate specific blocks where workers who have recovered from the virus can return to.

It will also build new dormitories to house some of the healthy and recovered workers.

At a press briefing on Friday, Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam said these measures constitute the third phase of the plan to tackle the situation at dormitories.

More than 25,000 foreign workers have been tested to date, with more than 18,000 beds for isolation and care set up and another 23,000 in the pipeline, said Brigadier-General Seet Uei Lim, Chief Guards Officer in the Singapore Armed Forces who is in charge of the task force.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force tackling the outbreak, said it would be premature to assume that once Singapore is past this particular wave, life will resume and the country will be free of the virus by June or July.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Ministers were joined by community institutions and migrant worker groups in paying tribute to the contributions of foreign workers on a very different May Day.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo thanked the foreign workers for their contributions to Singapore in a Facebook video and assured them many Singaporeans were supporting them as they tide through COVID-19.

"With your support, we will succeed. And we can celebrate together at the right time," said Teo.

Minister Wong added in a Facebook post: "We also remember our migrant workers and all that they have done for us. That's why we are going all out to take care of them and ensure their overall well-being."

Foreign workers, a large number of them being from India and Bangladesh, have been the focus of this year's May Day celebrations.

The government leaders have assured these workers, as they make up a disproportionately large group of patients, for taking care of their health and other needs.

Public agencies are also working with non-governmental organisations on these efforts.

Hindu temples, Hindu organisations and several Indian community groups gave out 5,000 care packs to migrant workers who have recovered. The initiative was driven by the Community Seva Committee of the Hindu Endowments Board.

Migrant advocacy group Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) organised a special Labour Day dinner for about 50 foreign domestic workers living in its shelter.

The shelter houses foreign domestic workers that have experienced abuse or exploitation, while some are resolving dispute with their employers.

