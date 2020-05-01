COVID-19: Thane Count 1,011, Palghar Touches 160

Thane, May 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district in Maharashtra on Friday crossed the 1000-mark after 71 cases were detected, including 31 from Thane city and 24 from Navi Mumbai municipal limits, officials said.

The COVID-19 count in Thane district is now 1,011 while 29 people have died of the infection so far, an official added.

"Of the 1,011, TMC accounts for 344, KDMC 169, Mira Bhayander 161, Navi Mumbai 250, Ulhasnagar nine, Bhiwandi 13, Ambernath eight, Badlapur 30 and Thane rural 27," he said.

The count in neighbouring Palghar district is 160 as on Friday evening and it includes 10 deaths, an official said.

