CRPF Head Constable Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable posted here tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday."A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable posted in Ahmedabad tested positive for COVID-19," said CRPF sources.The source added: "The necessary action has been taken by the officials and staff has been shifted to an isolation ward."With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.The tally is inclusive of 16,689 active cases, 4,325 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, while 686 patients who have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

