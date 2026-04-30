Siwan Road Rage: BJP Leader Manoj Kumar Singh’s Nephew Shot Dead As Minor Road Accident Dispute Turns Deadly in Bihar

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Patna, April 29: A road rage incident in Bihar’s Siwan on Wednesday evening has sent shockwaves across the city. Near the Laxmipur Andar Dhala overbridge under the jurisdiction of the Town Police Station, a minor road dispute escalated into a violent shootout, claiming the life of Harsh Kumar Singh—nephew of BJP leader Manoj Kumar Singh—while leaving another person critically injured. According to the SHO of Nagar police station, Chandan Singh was travelling with his son, Harsh Kumar Singh, to attend a Tilak ceremony. While waiting for other family members en route, their vehicle was involved in a minor collision with another car around 6.30 p.m.

What began as a trivial argument quickly spiralled out of control, turning into a deadly confrontation. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the accused opened fire indiscriminately during the altercation. Harsh Kumar Singh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot. Nalanda Shocker: Man Shot Dead 6 Days After Wedding in Bihar; Fishing Dispute Suspected.

Chandan Singh, who was also hit by gunshots, sustained critical injuries and was initially given medical attention before being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment due to his serious condition. The incident triggered panic in the area, with locals rushing to safety as chaos unfolded.

Soon after receiving information, senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), reached the scene and launched an investigation. The SHO said that the accused have been identified, and multiple raids are underway to ensure their swift arrest. Bihar Shocker: 2 Police Personnel Among 4 Arrested in Kidnapping-Extortion Case, INR 1.5 Lakh Ransom Recovered in Nawada.

The dead body was recovered from the crime scene and sent for the post-mortem. “We are waiting for the written application from the deceased's family to lodge a formal FIR. The raids are already underway. The accused will be put behind bars soon,” the SHO said.

This tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Siwan, where even minor disputes are increasingly turning violent and, in this case, fatal. Authorities have appealed to the public to remain calm while assuring that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).