The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha Have Been Arrested in Drugs Case, Says NCB Sources.

Aryan Khan would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court here shortly. Advocate Satish Maneshinde would be representing Aryan Khan in court. Aryan Khan has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances. Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant And Munmun Dhamecha, Detained By NCB During Raid At Cordelia Cruise Off Mumbai Coast, Taken For Medical Examination.

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)