Birmingham [UK], August 5: Indian wrestler Deepak Punia's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign was off to a good start as he defeated Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand in his men's freestyle 86 kg category match to enter the quarterfinal on Friday. Deepak was at his most dominant in this match which lasted for three minutes and 22 seconds. He crushed his New Zealand opponent by 10-0. Oxenham did not even get a chance to break free from Punia's grip and walked away from the match without a point.

Technical skill-wise, Deepak was just too good for Oxenham and this factor helped him win. Punia's quarterfinal opponent is yet to be decided. Star Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarterfinal of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday. Punia was extremely dominant in his match and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He scored the win via fall. In the quarterfinal, Punia will take on Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius later today. Indian wrestling contingent has started its campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 from today. CWG 2022: Wrestling Bouts Halted After Speaker Falls from Ceiling.

Rest of the matches scheduled for today:

-Anshu Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 57 KG

-Sakshi Malik vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 62 KG

-Divya Kakran vs TBD - Women's Freestyle 68 KG

-Mohit Grewal vs TBD - Men's Freestyle 125 KG

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

