Two-time Olympic medalist, Javelin throw legend Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. The update has been announced by The Gazette of India (a weekly public journal & an authorized legal document of the Government of India) and it will come into effect on April 16, 2025. As per the statement from Major General GS Choudhry, Joint Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, said, “No 3 (E) dated 9th May 2025 in exercise of the powers conferred by Para -31 of the Territorial Army Regulations, 1948, the president is pleased to confer on sEx- Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, PVSM, Padma Shri, VSM, Village & Post Office Khandra, Panipat, Haryana with effect from 16 April, 2025." Neeraj Chopra, Two-Time Olympic Medallist, Conferred Honorary Rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Indian Territorial Army.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was previously enrolled as a Junior Commissioned Officer in rank of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army on August 26, 2016. The 27-year-old Neeraj Chopra had received the fourth-highest civilian award of India, the Padma Shri in 2022, and has now been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. Neeraj Chopra however is not the first, or only Indian athlete to be conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Check below for a list of such great athletes to be conferred with such ranks. Neeraj Chopra Wife: Who is Himani Mor? Know All About Javelin Champion’s Partner.

List Of Indian Athletes Conferred With Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) Rank:

Athlete Branch Abhinav Bindra Territorial Army Kapil Dev Territorial Army MS Dhoni Territorial Army Neeraj Chopra Territorial Army

To date, only two Olympic gold medalists and two Cricket World Cup winning captains have been conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. Neeraj Chopra being the last one. The only other Olympian to receive the honour was Abhinav Bindra. MS Dhoni Departs for Srinagar to Join 106 Territorial Army Battalion, the Indian Cricketer Spotted at Delhi's IGI Airport (See Photo).

Other Famous Indian Athletes Conferred With Notable Ranks In Indian Armed Forces

Athlete Rank Conferred Branch Sachin Tendulkar Group Captain (Honorary) Indian Air Force Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Colonel (Retired) Indian Army Deepak Punia Junior Commissioned Officer Indian Army Milkha Singh Sepoy Indian Army

While the great Indian retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar received the Group Captain (Honorary) from the Indian Air Force; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Deepak Punia, and Milkha Singh have worked for the Indian Army.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).