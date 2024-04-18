New Delhi, April 18 : Indian wrestlers Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal have been stranded at the Dubai airport since Tuesday, because of heavy rains, while enroute to Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek for the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers, sources said. Speaking to IANS, sources close to wrestlers said that the duo will take flight at 11pm on Thursday and their chances of participation in the tournament is 50-50. "They have been there for the past two days. Hotels are all full so they are sleeping on the floor at the airport. Their chances of competing in the qualifiers is 50-50. Maybe they will reach Bishkek just before the start of the weigh-in, only if they manage to leave Dubai late tonight." Star Indian Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Withdraws From Paris Olympic Games 2024 Due to Knee Injury, To Undergo Surgery.

The Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek is scheduled to kick-start from April 19. There will be a total of 36 Paris 2024 quotas on offer in 18 weight divisions in Bishkek.

The Sports Authority of India however issued an update on social media which stated that both the wrestlers would be having a flight from Dubai to Bishkek tonight.

SAI Issues Update on Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal

Officials of CGI Dubai are in touch with wrestlers, Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalkal who have been stranded in Dubai due to the disruption of flights. They will be accommodated in a flight from Dubai to Bishkek tonight ahead of the Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament.… pic.twitter.com/UbgB4ntnTM — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) April 18, 2024

India has fielded seventeen wrestlers. This qualifier will be the penultimate opportunity for Indian grapplers to secure a quota for the Summer Games. The World Qualification Tournament in Turkey, scheduled in May, will be the final wrestling qualifiers. Mary Kom Steps Down As Chef-De-Mission of Indian Contingent for Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian squad:

Men’s Greco-Roman: Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (77kg), Sunil (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Naveen (130kg)

Women’s freestyle: Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Mansi (62kg), Nisha (68kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg)

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Sujeet (65kg), Jaideep (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Deepak (97kg), Sumit (125kg)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).