Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Announces Top Management Changes

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday announced top management changes with appointments of Muthu Maruthachalam C as Vice President of Supplier Management and Logistics Trucks Asia India and Karl-Alexander Seidel as Head of Daimler Buses India.

While Maruthachalam C replaced Ralf Mungenast as VP of Supplier Management & Logistics Trucks Asia India as of April 1, 2020, Seidel comes in place of Thomas Fricke as Head of Daimler Buses India from May 1, DICV said in a statement.

Both Mungenast and Fricke returned to Germany to take on new roles at Daimler, it added.

Commenting on the appointments, DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said, "Muthu Maruthachalam C and Karl-Alexander Seidel are highly capable leaders with a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. Their competence will help DICV grow its business both here and abroad."

Maruthachalam C joined DICV in the project phase in 2009, where he specialised in project management for Heavy Duty Trucks and helped bring the trucks to market launch in 2012. In 2015, he moved to another Daimler entity, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Japan), where he oversaw Product Reliability and Warranty for FUSO trucks and buses globally.

Seidel also worked as part of the team that established DICV in 2008 and 2009 before re-joining DICV in 2014, where he was initially responsible for powertrain supplier management. Since then he has headed various functions, including logistics, supplier and quality management and operations at Daimler Buses in India, the statement said.

