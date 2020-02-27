Debris Fall on Track During Demolition of Toilet

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Movement of suburban local trains was halted briefly on Thursday when debris of an unused toilet fell on the track near Jogeshwari station in the city, Western Railway officials said.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm when the civic body staff was demolishing the unused toilet adjoining the railway boundary wall on the north side of Jogeshwari station, said a Western Railway officer.

The debris that fell on Down Harbour line track were cleared within 15 minutes but it necessitated halting of the train traffic on the line till 12.45 pm, he said.

