Decision of Lockdown Was Made Without Making Necessary Arrangements for Poor: CPI

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday drew the attention of the government towards the plight of migrant workers and criticised it of taking the decision of lockdown without making proper necessary arrangements for the poor."The National Secretariat of Communist Party of India draws the attention of the central and state governments, especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, towards the plight of the migrant workers. They have been troubled by the police and other authorities for the simple reason that they want to go to their native place," the CPI said in a release."The government should have anticipated all these when it imposed a national lockdown without proper necessary arrangements. The government left the poor hungry and to the mercy of the COVID-19 virus without arranging proper facilities," it added.The party further said that it wants the government to give proper instructions to the state governments and home departments to advise the police not to further harm the already harassed migrants."The government should ensure free test and free treatment of virus-affected by providing free drugs so that they get encouraged to stay back. They should be provided free food at their doorsteps," it added."Similarly, there should be a special bus service so that hospital staff and other employees of essential services can reach their respective workplace on time and without any difficulty. In this context the Party fails to understand the need for another fund namely PM CARES Fund when already there is the PM Relief Fund," CPI said. (ANI)

