Delhi Airport Continues Operating Cargo Terminal to Ensure Delivery of Medical Supplies

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been operating cargo terminal and other associated facilities to ensure the delivery of healthcare and medical supplies.The freighters have been bringing in essential supplies such as masks, medicines and test kits."Cargo terminal and associated facilities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been operating in full swing to support the Government of India in handling and processing essential commodities, especially healthcare and medical supplies," informed Delhi Airport authorities on Friday. Delhi Airport is handling 20-22 cargo flights per day (including non-scheduled operations), with freighters arriving from destinations like Doha, Paris, Hongkong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Incheon."Delhi's Air Cargo supply chain has geared up during this lockdown period for handling a significant number of cargo freighters that are bringing essential supplies like masks, medicines, medical equipment, test kits, reagents and other supplies," the authorities further added.India had suspended all flights on March 24 in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. On March 27, the suspension was extended till April 14. (ANI)

