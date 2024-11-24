New Delhi, November 24: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday emphasised his government's developmental achievements and pledged to complete unfinished projects if re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls due early next year.

Addressing a gathering at a wrestling event in Karala village of Mundka, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed, "The kind of work that has taken place in Delhi has not happened anywhere else in the country."

Kejriwal announced that India's largest sports university, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,100 crore, will be constructed in Mundka. "This will be a milestone in Delhi's journey toward becoming a hub for sports excellence," he said.

The former Delhi chief minister said that attempts to disrupt his work would not deter him. "They did not put me in jail because I did something wrong but because they want to halt the work I am doing. I am ready to go to jail 100 times as long as I have the blessings of the people of Delhi," he said.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February 2025, will determine the fate of the 70-member House. The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, having secured a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 seats.

As the term of the current assembly ends on February 23, Kejriwal urged the voters to support his party once again, promising to deliver on all remaining projects in the next term.