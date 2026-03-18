New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The much-awaited sequel 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is set to release in theatres on Thursday this week. Ahead of what can be Bollywood's next biggest blockbuster, let's revisit some of the key features that made the first instalment of 'Dhurandhar' one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.

Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller, was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

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The multi-starrer film generated buzz in the entertainment industry with its teaser, which featured high-octane action scenes featuring Ranveer Singh and other A-listers. The first look also showcased a powerful composition by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with Hanumankind.

This was followed by the trailer, which took the internet by storm. It introduced R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the IB (Intelligence Bureau), who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat.

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Akshaye Khanna was seen as Rehman Dakait, a ruthless gangster from Lyari town in Pakistan, while Sanjay Dutt played SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film, which relied heavily on the performances of its stellar cast, also won over music lovers after the release of songs like 'Gehra Hua', 'Ez-Ez', and the chartbuster 'Dhurandhar Title Track', featuring multiple artists, including rapper HanumanKind.

Following significant buzz around its storyline, the film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025.

The big-budget spy drama recorded a strong start across major national chains and key urban centres, giving the industry a much-needed boost during the final quarter of the year.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film posted a Day 1 collection of Rs 28.60 crore nett in India, marking one of the strongest openings for a Hindi film that year.

From politicians to actors, Dhurandhar received widespread praise, with many calling it a "masterclass" and an "educative entertainer."

According to veteran trade expert Taran Adarsh, Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime business of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' (Hindi), taking its total collection to over Rs 831.40 crore in its fifth week. The movie also shattered several box-office records during its theatrical run.

One of the highlights of the film was Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait. His character's entry to the track 'FA9LA' by Flipperachi became an overnight obsession.

What truly broke the internet was Khanna's effortless swagger--calm, composed, and completely unbothered--dancing as if he owned the frame. Reels flooded Instagram, from college students to fitness influencers, all trying to match that cool confidence. For once, the internet agreed--this wasn't cringe; this was iconic.

After months of anticipation, the makers of Dhurandhar finally dropped the trailer of its second instalment, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', on March 7, 2026.

Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signalled a darker and more intense continuation of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission.

Ranveer Singh reprised his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who, in the sequel, is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage suggests Hamza as the "Lyari ka Badshah."

While the first film focused on Rangi's personal infiltration into a crime network, the sequel shifts towards a broader national security threat. The trailer showcases Ranveer manoeuvring through the ranks of a terror syndicate in an attempt to dismantle it from within, with Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, emerging as a central target.

The trailer also highlights the ensemble cast, introducing high-tension confrontations between key characters.

Sanjay Dutt appears as the tough law enforcement officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan reprises his role as Ajay Sanyal.

Action dominated the trailer, featuring rapid-fire sequences of shootouts, covert meetings, and urban warfare. Much of the montage is set to a remixed version of the track 'Ari Ari' by Bombay Rockers, adding an energetic pulse to the visuals.

The trailer concluded with a dramatic declaration from Ranveer Singh's character, delivering a chilling dialogue that underscores the geopolitical tension at the heart of the story: "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega."

Ahead of the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the first instalment was also re-released in theatres worldwide.

According to Variety, the Bollywood blockbuster was screened across approximately 500 screens globally, including 250 locations in India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas venues starting March 13.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, on March 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)