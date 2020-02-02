Delhi CEO Follows Traditional Kite Flying Sport to Aware Voters of Electoral Rights

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): To aware voters of the walled city about their electoral rights, Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO) organised SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program) at Ramleela ground on Sunday. "We have organised a kite flying sport especially to encourage and aware people of their voting right. Being a traditional sport of the walled city, kite flying will propel people more participants in the event," CEO official said.The response has been overwhelming more than a thousand people joined the event, said the official.The event was designed keeping in mind the traditional sport of the walled city, Kite flying. The enthusiasts were provided with different shapes of kites with messages such as 'Delhi Ka voter, Delhi Ka Dabang, 'vote on 8.02.2020'.The kite flying episode was closely followed by live painting. EVMs and VVPATs were also displayed at the event.Polling on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

