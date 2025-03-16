New Delhi, March 16: A 21-year-old man died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during a struggle with his father in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, an official said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar, police said, adding that his father works as a security guard in a private organisation. After returning home on Thursday night, Kumar engaged in a heated argument with his family, police said. Delhi Police ASI Killed in Road Accident While on Duty, 2nd Police Personnel To Have Lost Life on Duty in 6 Months.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed his father's licensed double-barreled gun and threatened to take his own life, they added. As his father attempted to wrest the firearm from him, the gun accidentally discharged a bullet, hitting Sachin in the chest. He was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. "We have seized the weapon and launched further investigation into the matter," said the officer.

