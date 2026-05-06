Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Bhatti Mines Jungle, Police Suspect Strangulation

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New Delhi, May 6: A 14-year-old student from the 9th grade was found dead in the jungle near Bhatti Mines on Wednesday, officials said. The discovery of the child's body in the national capital prompted swift action by the police, who have initiated an investigation into the case. The police have confirmed that initial findings suggest the victim was strangled. Further details are awaited. Judge Aman Kumar Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Home; Police Suspect Suicide.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a parallel incident, a 7-year-old child was found dead in a maize field in Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), East Hardoi, Subodh Gautam, confirmed that a 7-year-old child who was reported missing on May 2, 2026, was found later on May 5, 2026, in a maize field. The complaint was lodged at the Mallawan police station regarding the disappearance of the child. The police registered a case under various sections and formed two teams to investigate the disappearance. After three days, on May 5, the child's body was discovered in a maize field. Following this, the police conducted a thorough investigation of the scene and the field unit collected evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Delhi: Male Body Found Hanging Inside Women’s Washroom at Inderlok Metro Station (Watch Video).

Previously, on May 3, in a separate incident, a group of four children visiting Shivrampur Ghat drowned on Sunday while taking selfies in the Ganga River. According to the Ballia District Magistrate, the children had moved beyond the safe bathing zone before the fatal accident occurred.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)