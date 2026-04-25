New Delhi, April 25: A male body was found hanging inside a locked women's washroom at Inderlok Metro station premises on Saturday, police said. The incident came to light around 5:33 pm when a call reporting a foul smell coming from a ladies' toilet that had been closed from the inside. Upon reaching the scene, Investigating Officer (IO), along with staff from the Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Metro Police Station, forced open the door to find an unknown male dead body aged around 40 years, hanging.

Prima facie suggests that the deceased was a caretaker of the washroom facility, as the man had not been seen for at least two days prior to the discovery, police said. Delhi Shocker: 45-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station After Jumping on Tracks; Second Incident in 5 Days.

Man Found Dead Inside Ladies' Washroom at Inderlok Station

Delhi: A man who had been missing for two days was found dead in the ladies’ washroom at Inderlok Metro Station. The toilet was locked from inside, and the incident came to light after a foul smell was noticed. Police and a crime team reached the spot pic.twitter.com/9MOZS1MI1b — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2026

A crime team was called to the location for investigation. Following the on-site inspection, the body was shifted to the mortuary at BSA Hospital, where it will be preserved for 72 hours. Efforts are being made to confirm the identity through Metro officials. Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is underway.

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